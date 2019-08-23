Protests mark cop’s funeral

The funeral of grade assistant sub inspector P.C. Babu on Thursday was preceded by stiff protests demanding action against the Thadiyittaparambu Sub Inspector who the protesters held responsible for the officer’s death.

Babu, attached to the Thadiyittaparambu police station, was found hanging in his ancestral home at Kuttamassery near Aluva on Wednesday morning. Shortly after his death, a WhatsApp message he had posted in his police station group blaming station Sub Inspector R. Rajesh as responsible for his extreme decision started doing the rounds, triggering allegations of workplace harassment.

Drama began to unfold when the victim’s body was brought home on Thursday morning. Local residents, people’s representatives and community organisation members led by Anwar Sadat, MLA, demanded that the Sub Inspector be suspended from service. Mr. Rajesh was transferred to Kottayam on Wednesday evening.

The protesters laid siege to the Aluva-Perumbavoor road for a while raising the demand. Though there were plans to organise the protest with the body of the victim, the family shot them down.

“We called off the protest only after S. Surendran, DIG, turned up and assured us that an inquiry report on the incident would be submitted at the earliest. We will monitor the situation and unless the assurance is upheld we will resume our protest,” said Mr. Sadat. The protesters have decided to assemble at Keezhmadu library on Friday morning to chart out the future course of action if prompt action is not forthcoming, he added.

Earlier, the victim’s wife broke down when senior police officers turned up to pay their last respects. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik and Mr. Surendran were among those visited the deceased officer’s home. Benny Behanan, MP, who visited the house also called for stern action against those responsible for the incident.

“A senior officer spoke to the relatives and family members of the officer except his wife who was in no position to speak. We told the officer what little we knew about his [victim’s] problems at office,” said Anil, a relative.

Later, the body was cremated at the NSS Karayogam crematorium at Kuttamassery.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that K.M. Jijimon, DySP, District Crime Branch, has started probing the case.