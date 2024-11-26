ADVERTISEMENT

Protests erupt in Mulavukad over newly opened liquor outlet

Published - November 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A protest under the aegis of the Janakeeya Samara Samithi being staged in front of the newly allocated liquor outlet at Ponnarimangalam on November 26 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Discontent is brewing among residents of Mulavukad panchayat over the sudden opening of a Kerala State Beverages Corporation liquor outlet in Ponnarimangalam on Monday (November 25).

A Janakeeya Samara Samithi, comprising representatives of all political parties along with members of Kudumbashree, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and the Haritha Karma Sena, has been formed to spearhead a protracted protest demanding the outlet’s closure.

“We staged a protest in front of the outlet and forced its closure until the afternoon on Tuesday (November 26). We have also set up a pandal outside the outlet, where daily protests will be held,” said V.S. Akbar, Mulavukad panchayat president.

Mr. Akbar said the local body was unaware of the outlet’s opening in a rented building. While the outlet seems to have complied with regulations, including maintaining the mandatory distance of 200 m from a nearby school, the panchayat is investigating potential building permit violations. “We will continue our protests and pursue legal options as well,” Akbar added.

