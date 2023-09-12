ADVERTISEMENT

Protests brewing against ‘unscientific’ works on NH 66

September 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The NHAI is facing flak for the shoddy upkeep of the approach road on both sides of the Edappally overbridge and many other parts of the NH 66 corridor. Potholes are causing traffic hold-ups and accidents. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Protest is brewing against the allegedly unscientific construction work being done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of widening the 24-km Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 stretch, while the Cheranalloor grama panchayat has issued a stop memo to the agency citing this as a reason.

Commuters and pedestrians are on the warpath against the poor condition of approach roads of the Edappally overbridge and of many other areas where potholes abound.

Cheranalloor panchayat president K.G. Rajesh said residents in a 2.5-km area of the national highway that passed through the panchayat had been affected by drains and allied infrastructure being set up well above the level of their properties. Such works have also obstructed access to 15 families who reside on the stretch between the Varapuzha bridge and the Cheranalloor Junction. The NHAI went ahead with its works, following which the panchayat committee decided to issue a stop memo.

“The NHAI has also failed to heed to our demand for underpasses in densely populated areas, although it was taken up by the MLA and MP well before the land acquisition began. The agency is duty-bound to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists,” he added.

Drains are being built at up to four-feet height over surrounding areas at many places. This would lead to houses and other structures getting inundated, especially since much of the area had been affected in the 2018 deluge. It would also lead to accidents when vehicles from the side climbed their way into the NH, said Hashim Chendampilly, State convenor of the NH Samyukta Samara Samithi, which had been on the warpath demanding an elevated highway on the Edappally-Muthakunnam stretch.

“The elevated highway being built on the 30-metre-wide Aroor-Thuravur stretch would have done away with the need for such tall drains and would in addition have ensured safer crossing points beneath it for pedestrians. The project cost would have been much the same since land would have to be acquired only where there would be ramps for vehicles to divert from the elevated structure,” he said.

Official sources said the highway was being built as per specifications of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). “As for underpasses, they would be built every one km,” they added.

