Kochi

Protest staged against Swamy’s arrest

The Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India has alleged that Christian missionaries working for the uplift of Dalits and the poor were being portrayed as Maoists and jailed. In a statement issued here on Sunday, leaders of the council alleged that Father Stan Lurde Swamy was arrested on charges that were fabricated against him. He has been working in Jharkhand over the past three decades for the uplift of the poor and Adivasis, the statement added.

