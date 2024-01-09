GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest staged against shortage of medicines at govt. hospitals in Ernakulam

January 09, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of the Kerala Congress staged a protest in front of the office of the District Medical Officer here on Tuesday against shortage of medicines at government hospitals.

The protesters burnt Health Minister Veena George in effigy. Inaugurating the protest, party district president Shibu Thekkumpuram alleged that patients who sought treatment for fever were helpless as government hospitals failed to give them the required medicines. Such patients were unable to buy medicines at higher prices from outside, he said.

The protesters alleged that there was a serious shortage of medicines at pharmacies and Karunya medical stores. They also blamed the authorities for not taking concrete measures to check the increasing cases of dengue and leptospirosis in the district.

