Protest staged against move to hand over water distribution to private agency in Kochi

Published - May 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K.P. Rajendran, former Minister, addresses the people’s convention against the move to hand over the distribution of drinking water in the city to a private agency in front of the office of the KWA Chief Engineer in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All Kerala Water Authority Employees Union (AITUC) and Workers’ Coordination Council organised a protest in front of the office of the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Ernakulam, on Wednesday against the move to outsource the public water distribution network in Kochi and its suburbs to a multinational company under the guise of seeking loan from the Asian Development Bank.

Opening the protest, AITUC State general secretary and former Minister K.P. Rajendran said the move would be opposed. “We will not allow it,” he said in a communication issued here.

Critic M.K. Sanoo and academician and social activist K. Aravindakshan spoke. Kochi Corporation councillor and chairman of the programme organising committee C.A. Shakeer presided.

