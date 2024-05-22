GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Protest staged against move to hand over water distribution to private agency in Kochi

Published - May 22, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K.P. Rajendran, former Minister, addresses the people’s convention against the move to hand over the distribution of drinking water in the city to a private agency in front of the office of the KWA Chief Engineer in the city on Wednesday.

K.P. Rajendran, former Minister, addresses the people’s convention against the move to hand over the distribution of drinking water in the city to a private agency in front of the office of the KWA Chief Engineer in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All Kerala Water Authority Employees Union (AITUC) and Workers’ Coordination Council organised a protest in front of the office of the Chief Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Ernakulam, on Wednesday against the move to outsource the public water distribution network in Kochi and its suburbs to a multinational company under the guise of seeking loan from the Asian Development Bank.

Opening the protest, AITUC State general secretary and former Minister K.P. Rajendran said the move would be opposed. “We will not allow it,” he said in a communication issued here.

Critic M.K. Sanoo and academician and social activist K. Aravindakshan spoke. Kochi Corporation councillor and chairman of the programme organising committee C.A. Shakeer presided.

Related Topics

social issues (general) / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.