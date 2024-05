UDF councillors of Kochi corporation removed weeds from the Karanakkodam drain protesting against what they termed as the failure of the civic administration to clean the drains as part of the pre-monsoon drive.

The administration failed to complete the cleaning operations, which could result in flooding, said Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.