Protest planned against “unscientific” coastal protection measures in Chellanam

The Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakeeyavedhi will organise a symbolic protest on the occasion of the inauguration of the first phase of the ₹344-crore coastal protection project in Chellanam by the Chief Minister on Saturday.

The members of the forum, which has been demanding the protection of the coastal region from Chellanam to Fort Kochi, will carry a model of a stone used for seawall construction against “unscientific steps” being initiated by the government as part of the coastal protection project.

“The 18-km coast along the Fort Kochi-Chellanam region should be protected instead of carrying out piecemeal projects that will fail within a short time. The authorities have now limited the construction of the seawall to 7.5 km. This will only worsen sea erosion in the coming months,” said V. T. Sebastian, convener of the forum.

Recalling studies that showed that constant dredging along the shipping channel had an adverse impact on the fragile coastline, Mr. Sebastian said the soil dredged out of the shipping channel should be deposited back on the coast.

The representatives of the forum said the government should initiate steps to change the shortcomings in the design and laying of tetrapods and groynes in the first phase of the project.