Protest march in Kochi against Centre’s policies

February 16, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam district committee of trade unions combine, Samyukta Trade Union, will hold a march to the BSNL office and hold a sit-in there on February 16 against what the trade unions claimed were anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the Union government. The protest in Kochi is part of a nationwide campaign against the government, says a press release.

The protest march is scheduled to begin at Menaka Junction at 10 a.m. The workers are demanding that the government step in to curb inflation and roll back GST on food and medicines, agricultural inputs and cooking gas. They have also demanded that the concessions extended to senior citizens, women and differently abled persons for rail travel be brought back into force.