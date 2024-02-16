GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest march in Kochi against Centre’s policies

The protest march is scheduled to begin at Menaka Junction at 10 a.m. on February 16

February 16, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district committee of trade unions combine, Samyukta Trade Union, will hold a march to the BSNL office and hold a sit-in there on February 16 against what the trade unions claimed were anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the Union government. The protest in Kochi is part of a nationwide campaign against the government, says a press release.

The protest march is scheduled to begin at Menaka Junction at 10 a.m. The workers are demanding that the government step in to curb inflation and roll back GST on food and medicines, agricultural inputs and cooking gas. They have also demanded that the concessions extended to senior citizens, women and differently abled persons for rail travel be brought back into force.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.