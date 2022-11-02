Protest intensifies against proposed bitumen plant in Ernakulam

Project promoters had secured requisite documents through Single Window Clearance route

Project promoters had secured requisite documents through Single Window Clearance route

Discontent is brewing over the proposed bitumen hot mix plant in a residential area along the border of Koothattukulam Municipality and Ilanji panchayat in the eastern suburbs of the district.

A protest committee has been formed as the public opposition against the project gathers momentum though the project has already secured NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Pollution Control Board and fire and rescue services, and clearance from the Chief Town Planner after moving through the Single Window Clearance route.

“While we are supportive of entrepreneurship, our opposition to the project is borne out of the fact that such a polluting industry in a residential area pose threats to the health and safety of people, not to mention the ecological consequences. The project site falls within the residential-cum-agricultural zone in the proposed town master plan of Koothattukulam Municipality and hence it is being strategically located along the border with Ilanji panchayat,” said Sunil Kumar P.G., convener of the protest committee.

The panchayat, however, has unanimously decided to deny permit for building construction and installation of machinery for the proposed plant not once but twice notwithstanding the fact that a meeting of the Single Window Clearance Board chaired by the District Collector on September 15 had directed to issue the permit within a week since the promoters of the project had secured all the requisite documents.

“When a panchayat committee meeting on September 24 decided not to issue the permit citing health, safety, and environmental hazards, the secretary pointed out that it went against the industrial policy of the State citing the direction of the Single Window Clearance Board. But a meeting held to review the decision stuck to its original decision,” said M.P. Joseph, Vice President, Ilanji.

7.5 acres

It is being pointed out that out of the 7.5 acres of the core project site, nearly two-third falls within the municipal limits. Mr. Joseph alleged that the erroneous certification by the municipality that the project has access to 7-metre-wide road has helped the promoters secure the clearances.

Koothattukulam municipal Chairperson Vijaya Sivan shot down the allegations and claimed that a five-member committee that inspected the project had found it to be against public interest and the municipal council was appraised of the same. “We have also conveyed that officially to the District Collector,” she said.