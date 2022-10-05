Protest in the Vatican over unified Mass system

Members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese protest on Tuesday in the Vatican demanding congregation-facing Mass.

Almaya Munnettam, the lay people’s forum in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has sent greetings and congratulated a group of faithful from the archdiocese, who, demanding fully congregation-facing Mass, held a demonstration during Pope Francis’ meeting with the faithful in the Vatican on Tuesday.

“The demonstration before the Pope was a successful attempt to bring efforts being made by members of the archdiocese here to fully endorse a people-facing Mass before the eyes of the global Church,” said Riju Kanjookkaran here.

The demonstrators carried placards that said, ‘La Santa Messa Versus Populum’ (the Holy Mass facing the people), he said, adding that the demonstration was held in front of the Pope who celebrated the Mass facing the congregation. In doing so, members of the archdiocese had overlooked the role of Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for Oriental Churches, Mr. Kanjookkaran claimed in the statement. It is an indication that the protest demanding fully congregation-facing Mass will intensify in the coming days, he claimed.

“Though it was a small effort, all big things begin with a small step,” he said and added that until Cardinal Sandri’s office opened its eyes to letters from all parishes demanding a fully congregation-facing Mass, the protest would continue.