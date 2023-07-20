ADVERTISEMENT

Protest in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral continues

July 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A group of parishioners and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church who had blockaded the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica over the past 11 days said they had extended the blockade to the archbishop’s house on Thursday in protest against what they called the failure of the archdiocesan curia to make alternative arrangements for the sacramental requirements of parishioners.

A statement issued by lay people’s forum Alamaya Munnettam said the 24-hour siege of the cathedral would continue as the archdiocesan authorities had failed to address issues raised by them.

The protesters warned that when a papal delegate arrived here, it would not only be the issue of liturgy that would be central. They reiterated the demand that losses suffered by the archdiocese in a series of controversial land transactions over five years ago be made good. This particular issue could not be hidden using the liturgical issues raised now, they added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

religion and belief

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US