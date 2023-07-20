Protest in front of St. Mary’s Cathedral continues

July 20, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

A group of parishioners and priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church who had blockaded the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica over the past 11 days said they had extended the blockade to the archbishop’s house on Thursday in protest against what they called the failure of the archdiocesan curia to make alternative arrangements for the sacramental requirements of parishioners.

A statement issued by lay people’s forum Alamaya Munnettam said the 24-hour siege of the cathedral would continue as the archdiocesan authorities had failed to address issues raised by them.

The protesters warned that when a papal delegate arrived here, it would not only be the issue of liturgy that would be central. They reiterated the demand that losses suffered by the archdiocese in a series of controversial land transactions over five years ago be made good. This particular issue could not be hidden using the liturgical issues raised now, they added.

