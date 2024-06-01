Protest, discussion to be held over Periyar fish kill

The scale of mass fish death on May 21 and 22 on the Pathalam stretch of the Periyar that shocked fishermen, and others depending on the river for their drinking water requirements has triggered a volley of protests and discussions on the incident.

A large number of fishermen and people concerned are expected to participate in a long discussion on the incident on Sunday from 3 p.m. under the aegis of the Korampadam Service Cooperative Bank, which has sponsored fishermen and cage fishermen as part of its efforts to support entrepreneurship.

The event would take place under the banner ‘Save Periyar, Save Fish Resources’, said a spokesman of the bank. He added that there had been nine instances of fish kill in the Periyar this year. The colour of the river has been constantly changing along some of its reaches.

Constant dumping of waste materials, including domestic pollutants, had turned the river into a poison carrier, he added.

A group of citizens, including independent fishermen, under the aegis of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi will take out a protest march on Monday to industrial units along the Periyar. A public meeting will also be organised after the march at the Pathalam bund. Hibi Eden, MP, would inaugurate the protest march and public meeting, said a spokesman of the Samithi.

The union of people had also constituted a committee headed by veteran fisheries scientist Madusoodana Kurup, former Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, to study the mass fish death in the Periyar, said convener Charles George.

