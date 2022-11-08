Protest delays restructuring of Brahmapuram bridge

A banner against the proposed move to demolish the bridge over Kadambrayar next to Infopark for the Water Metro project. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The restructuring of the Brahmapuram bridge to facilitate smooth passage of Water Metro boats is getting delayed owing to stiff local protest spearheaded by the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) demanding an alternative bridge.

Though the Public Works department (PWD) had awarded the work, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, it remains in suspended animation owing to the protest. The PWD has proposed to enhance the height of the bridge by restructuring it upwards from the piers.

The Brahmapuram Bridge Protest Committee has demanded an alternative bridge before closing the existing bridge to traffic citing how it has become a bypass of sorts to the Kochi-Madurai national highway for traffic between the eastern regions of the district and Kochi city.

“Thanks to the pitiable state of Perumbavoor-Kothamangalam road and Muvattupuzha-Pallikkara-Kizhakkambalam road and the choked traffic along Thiruvankulam road, the Brahmapuram bridge has become a lifeline. Even people headed to Perumbavoor or Munnar prefer to take the bridge to Karimugal and proceed,” said M.S. Anilkumar, general convener of the protest committee for the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

The bridge serves as a link between Kunnathunadu and Thrikkakara Assembly constituencies. It is being pointed out how the absence of a bridge will effectively separate the Infopark main campus from the Phase II and SmartCity campuses.

“Traffic through the area warrants a four-lane stretch up to Puthencruz. The authorities should have taken that into consideration, and a two-lane bridge parallel to the existing one would have served the purpose,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

PWD officials said a parallel bridge faced many practical problems including the character of the soil. “We have pointed out how diversion of traffic along three alternative routes could resolve the problem. But the protesters remain unwilling to accept it,” said a senior PWD official.

The PWD has alerted the authorities concerned about the stalemate holding up work and is awaiting directions on going ahead with the work.

Meanwhile, the UDF is planning to intensify the protest, and a decision on it is expected to be taken at a meeting scheduled for Thursday. At present, people’s representatives, including Congress MLAs and local body chairpersons, and feeder outfits of the Congress, are participating in the protest.