Protest brews against walkway, cycle track across Chilavannoor

Local parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), are protesting against the construction of a cycle track and walkway across Chilavannoor lake.

Construction of the Padmasarovaram walkway and cycle track, which stretches from S.A. Road to Chettichira on Subash Chandra Bose Road across the Chilavannoor, by the Kochi Corporation under the Centre’s AMRUT scheme began on January 1.

Over February, JCBs were used to begin the construction of a temporary bund, which would be removed once the piling for pillars for the walkway was completed, said workers at Deens Group. The work was sub-leased to the firm by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the executing agency.

However, the AAP has alleged that the bund is not temporary. Water flow in the lake would most certainly be disrupted, said AAP State convener C.R. Neelakandan. It was also a blatant violation of the Wetlands Act, he added.

“Moreover, the area falls under Zone 1 of the Coastal Regulation Zone,” he said. “This means that any construction in such an area has to have the approval of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, which has not been obtained for the project.”

On February 22, the AAP and BDJS prevented Deens Group from completing the bund and the project is now at a standstill. “We plan to continue the protest strongly,” said Thrikkakara BDJS executive member C. Satheeshan. “We hold the Kochi Mayor accountable for this project for it is in her ward.”

A board put up by the Matsya Thozhilali Samithi near the construction site on Subash Chandra Bose Road has alleged that the Mayor is hand-in-glove with the land mafia and that the encroachment of the lake must be stopped.

Mayor denies charges

Mayor Soumini Jain said people were making unnecessary claims and that it was just a temporary bund which would be removed once the work was completed. “We have obtained all required permits from the government and a State-level technical committee passed the project. Would they have done so without looking into such legalities,” she asked.

Though she would need to look up the CRZ rules to see if there was a problem, the Wetland Act did not apply to the issue, she added.

However, the AAP would notify the District Collector about the violations and if work was not stopped immediately, legal action would be taken, said Mr. Neelakandan.