Protest brewing over ‘unscientific’ traffic reforms at Thripunithura S.N. Junction

October 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

Protracted protest seems to be in the offing beginning with a dharna this Saturday under the aegis of the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) against the alleged unscientific and impractical traffic reforms along the busy S.N. Junction in the temple town.

Motorists have been complaining for long about how the restrictive traffic along the junction has made life hard for those headed to Eroor. While vehicles from Eroor headed to Thripunithura are allowed to cross the junction directly, vehicular movement in the return direction remains prohibited. Instead, motorists have to divert from the junction and proceed quite a distance to take the U-turn creating much hardship for residents of Eroor frequenting Thripunithura.

Motorists from Thodupuzha, Muvattupuzha, Ambalamugal, Kakkanad, Vaikom and Kottayam areas and those from Kizhakkekota, private bus stand and Statue are equally inconvenienced. Besides, autorickshaw operators are also charging increased fare from passengers for trips to Eroor citing the longer distance they have to cover on account of the traffic arrangement.

“We have for long been demanding the restoration of signal at the S.N. Junction, which remains part of the crucial Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway. This could also adversely affect the proposed four-lane expansion till Poothotta along S.N. Junction under the consideration of KIIFB [Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board],” said V.P. Prasad, chairman of TRURA.

The traffic arrangement means that those headed from the Ambalamugal industrial area, railway station, mini civil station, village office, and the main post office will also have to go the extra distance to take the U-turn at Adamppillykavu near Vadakkekota to take Alliance Junction and Thevarakkavu Road to proceed to Eroor. Passengers using public transport, including metro, are also required to wade through the busy S.N. Junction to reach Alliance Junction. It also poses similar problems to access S.N. metro station.

“Considering the significance of S.N. Junction and the proliferation of vehicles in the area, there has been a long-standing demand for a flyover at the junction. But it now seems impossible as it wasn’t considered and planned accordingly while constructing the metro,” Mr. Prasad alleged. Scientific revision of the U-turn and allowing operation of Eroor-bound buses through S.N. Junction are the other demands.

While admitting that problems do exist in the area, the Hill Palace police said the U-turn had to be pushed further back after the initial U-turn caused a slew of accidents. “For a busy stretch, the road in the area remains narrow. There is need for a four-way signal at the S.N. Junction. But that calls for widening and larger development of the junction. At present, we can do only what is possible within the limited scope,” said police sources.