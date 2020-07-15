Protest brewing against using playground for housing project

KOCHI

15 July 2020 23:32 IST

Open space at Kangarappady has been used by locals as playing field for over three decades

Posters have appeared in Kangarappady on the outskirts of Ernakulam, demanding that the Kalamassery municipality must abandon its plans to build houses under the Life Mission housing project on about 1 acre of land in Kangarappady, which is at present being used people to play games.

The land belongs to the municipality but the protest against the housing project had been raised from the beginning. P.V. Biju of People's Forum to protect the playground said that the municipal authorities had decided to build the houses on the playground without officially admitting that the decision had been taken.

One of the municipal councillors who did not want to be named, said that the municipality owned the playground but since it was an open field, it would be better to leave it for the people to use it as a playground. There can even be a mini stadium in the space, he said.

Division councillor Mini Soman said that there was no decision as such from the municipal authorities to go ahead with the Life Mission housing project on the space that is at the centre of protests. She said that she had made her objections clear on the issue.

Earlier, objections had been raised highlighting that the municipality had sufficient land at HMT Colony, close to Kangarappady for the Life Mission project. However, some have alleged that the authorities had garnered wide support for using the playground.

Mr. Biju said that the municipality was moving ahead with the project and was expected to lay foundation for the project in the coming month.

The playground had been used as an open space and playground for about three decades now, the councillor said.