Protest at Maharaja’s College alleging irregularities in marklist of SFI leader

June 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged a sit-in in front of the office of the Principal of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday alleging that the college authorities issued a marklist stating that P.M. Arsho, State secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and student of the postgraduate programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies, passed the third semester exam which he never appeared for.

They released the marklist of the exam that mentioned that the total credit point was zero. However, the column on semester result was marked as ‘passed’. The KSU unit at the college alleged that the incident showed that a parallel system was working in favour of SFI leaders across various campuses.

The activists blamed the college authorities for trying to help Arsho clear the examination even though he did not appear for it. They pointed out that the marklist showed that he had cleared the semester without mentioning the credit points scored in various papers.

Principal V.S. Joy said it was a technical error on the part of the National Informatics Centre, which managed the software for entering marks. “It was immediately removed from the website after it was brought to my notice by the protesting students. The candidate had also not appeared for the exams. Similar incidents had been reported earlier,” he said.

The SFI leadership rejected the allegations stating that it was a technical error as Arsho had not appeared for the exams.

