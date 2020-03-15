Protest at Kothamangalam church scaled down

KOCHI

15 March 2020 01:35 IST

District administration orders to cut down on gatherings due to COVID-19

A gathering of people to mark the 100th day of the relay protest in front of the Marthoman Cheriyapalli (St. Thomas’ Church) at Kothamangalam has been scaled down following instructions from the district administration to cut down on gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 spread.

A.G. George, general convenor of Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samiti, a combine of people in Kothamangalam town, said the gathering on Saturday was reduced to less than a dozen people in view of public opinion against a large gathering.

Mr. George added that the Samiti still stood by its demand that the historic church be protected and its administration not change hands.

The Supreme Court had in July 2017 ordered that the administration of all parishes under the Malankara Church should be handed over to the Orthodox Church, and that no parallel administration would be allowed even in cases related to burial of the dead.

The Matha Maithri Samrakshana Samiti has maintained that the Marthoman Church is central to the life of Kothamangalam town, and a change in administration will affect its future.