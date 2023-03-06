ADVERTISEMENT

Protest at channel office: SFI district secretary surrenders

March 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The arrest takes number of persons held in case to nine

The Hindu Bureau

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) district secretary Arjun Babu surrendered before the Palarivattom police on Monday evening in a case registered in connection with the outfit’s protest at the regional office of Asianet News channel on Friday night.

His arrest was duly registered taking the number of persons held in the case to nine. Eight activists were arrested the day after the protest.

SFI activists are accused of barging into the news channel’s office and displaying a banner in protest against the telecast of an alleged ‘fake’ interview of a teenage girl from a school in northern Kerala presenting her as a ‘victim’ of sexual assault.

“We have registered a case against 30 identifiable activists based on the footage shared by the channel. So, more arrests will follow,” said Palarivattom police sources.

The police have registered the case under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object of that assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

