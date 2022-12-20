Protest against uniform Mass takes a new turn

December 20, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The protest by a section of laity and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church against the unified Mass system intensified and took a new turn on Tuesday, with the newly appointed administrator of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral being prevented from celebrating the unified Mass or the synodal Mass by the protesters.

Father Antony Puthuvelil arrived at the cathedral on Thursday morning to celebrate the Mass. However, as soon as the cathedral was opened, the protesters intervened to prevent the celebration of the Mass. Father Puthuvelil was then asked by the protesters to go back, following which he returned to the Archbishop’s house.

It was followed by the priests protesting against the synodal Mass concelebrating the Mass in accordance with the present practice of the priest fully facing the congregation.

The group of protesters, both lay persons and priests, has also launched a perpetual prayer session against what they claimed was an attempt by Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, administrator of the archdiocese, and the Synod of the Syro-Malabar church to impose the Synodal Mass.

The protesters said they stood for a Mass system in which the priest faced the congregation throughout the Mass against the Synodal Mass in which the priest faced the congregation for the first half and then turned away from them for the second part.

A meeting of priests on Monday had also imposed what they called a “ban” on Mar Thazhath for allegedly acting in a one-sided manner and not holding talks on the Mass issue.

Father Jose Vailikodath, the spokesperson for Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (Council for protection of the archdiocese), said in a statement that there would be unbroken prayer session, fully congregation-facing Mass celebrations as well as the completion of hearing of confessions in time in the run-up to Christmas celebrations on Sunday.