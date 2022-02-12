Protest against SilverLine gains momentum in Ernakulam

Officials retreat without laying survey stones in Keezhmadu

The survey for the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project has started to gather momentum in the Ernakulam.

It started with a three-day-long drama in Parakkadavu panchayat along the northern border of the district less than a month ago when officials laid around 15 survey stones, which were duly removed by protestors in a ceremonial funeral procession. Though the survey got under way in Keezhmadu panchayat on Thursday, officials had to retreat without laying survey stones in the face of stiff protest.

“The focus now is on coordinating local-level protests while ensuring that things don't descend into violence against officials and the police, as it could bring disrepute to the entire campaign. This is easier said than done in an emotionally surcharged environment, as potentially catastrophic displacement of people from their habitat is involved. We are also alerting protestors to keep an eye out for ensuring that disruptive elements don’t intrude into protests with ulterior motives,” said C.K. Sivadasan, district coordinator of the Anti-K-Rail Protest Campaign.

Though there is a State-level committee for coordinating protests, action on the ground is taking place more at the district level.

The campaign is essentially divided into four levels - State committee, district committees, zonal committees within the districts, and local units under the zonal committees. The State committee holds meeting regularly and decisions collectively taken are passed on to districts.

“Around 16 local units are active in the district under the zonal committees in Angamaly, Aluva, Piravom, and Thripunithura. District chairman and coordintor makes it a point to attend all zonal meetings. It helps that meetings are now held online,” said Mr. Sivadasan. Zonal committees are being formed at Kunnathunadu and Thrikkakara as well.

While the exact number of families affected in the district by the project are yet to be accurately estimated, the campaign puts the figure approximately between 100 and 200 under each local unit. “The fact is that not even the K-Rail authorities seem to have any clear idea about the families that will lose land and those likely to be displaced from their homes,” said Mr. Sivadasan.

Meanwhile, communication is also intact between local protestors from different areas. “Essentially, the opposition is locally mobilised, and its larger coordination comes at a later state. So, we do keep in touch with one another,” said Nidhin Saju, a member of Parakkadavu panchayat and patron of the local protest committee. He remains booked by the police for taking part in the protest and uprooting the survey stones.