Protest against PSU sale,CAB echoes at art fest

The divestment of public sector units has evoked a protest of different kind from among the student community at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

As a mark of their anger, they have named the venues of the ongoing three-day college art festival after major PSUs facing the threat of privatisation.

“The Venue 1 is named after BPCL while venues 2 and 3 are called Air India and Indian Railways. Cochin Shipyard is the name for the fourth venue while the fifth venue is named after BSNL – all companies kept for sale by the Centre,” said Adarsh, representative of final-year postgraduate batch.

The students have kept the name of the fest as ‘Thottakkam’, which roughly translates to “requiem”. “It’s a song sung in praise of the dead and in remembrance of their good deeds. Through arts, we are trying to remind society about the efforts by the Union government to derail the economy and divest its stake in public sector companies,” said Adarsh.

The art festival will conclude on Friday.

Members of the Students Federation of India also registered their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) that was passed by Parliament. They burnt copies of the Bill and shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for “dividing the country in the name of religion.” They said the provisions of the Bill violated the fundamental principle of equality of citizens enshrined in the Indian Constitution and eroded the secular credentials of the nation.