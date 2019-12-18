Protest against LPG terminal resumes

Residents on Puthuvype island, living near the upcoming LPG terminal and storage facility, launched an indefinite protest near the Elamkunnapuzha grama panchayat office on Wednesday demanding the stoppage of work on the project immediately as they claimed that the facilities posed a threat to their lives.

The police did not allow the protesters to launch the ‘satyagraha’ from a spot opposite the panchayat office at Malippuram and they were forced to shift the venue to a nearby space, said a representative of the Puthuvype LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Prathirodha Samiti.

Indian Oil Corporation is investing a total of ₹2,200 crore on the LPG import terminal, state-of-the-art storage system and associated facilities. Work on the projects was stalled nearly three years ago on account of the protest by local people. The district administration has brought into effect Section 144 of the CrPC around the construction site to prevent any blockade of the works that began on Monday.

Residents near the project site had expressed concerns about the safety of the facilities. The concerns have been allayed by the oil company, which has maintained that the best of safety mechanisms were being inducted into the upcoming project.

The people’s combine would take out a march a to the worksite on Saturday to raise awareness about the struggle, said M.B. Jayaghosh, chairman of the Janakeeya Pradhirodha Samiti.