Protest against laying of stones for SilverLine project at Elavoor

Police arrest and remove protestors from the site

The police removed people who protested against the laying of stones as part of the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project at Elavoor near Angamaly on Monday. Officials had turned up to carry out a survey at a plot near the St. Mary’s Church at Elavoor around 10 a.m.

Members of the Anti-K-Rail Protest Campaign asked the officials to leave and they alleged that the survey was held without taking the people, especially those who would lose their land for the project, into confidence.

The protestors were arrested and removed from the site by the police personnel deployed in the area. However, the officials could not complete the survey initially owing to certain technical hurdles.

The protestors alleged that the government was using brute force to clamp down on people’s right to protest. About 300 police personnel were deployed at the protest site, showing that the authorities would no longer permit any kind of protest against the project, they said.

The representatives of the protest campaign said they would continue to remove the survey stones laid at various places as part of their continuing State-wide protest.