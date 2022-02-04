Protest against KWA over potable water shortage

KOCHI

04 February 2022 22:37 IST

Ward members and the public in Cheranelloor panchayat led by T. J. Vinod, MLA, on Friday staged a protest at the office of the Superintendent Engineer, Kerala Water Authority, on Hospital Road here against the inordinate delay in resolving the drinking water shortage in the region.

Mr. Vinod alleged that the authority had failed to find a solution despite giving several assurances earlier. A release issued by the MLA said that the Superintendent Engineer assured that the laying of pipelines after including the project under the Jalajeevan Mission would be completed soon.

The MLA said that the agitation would be intensified if the authorities continued to delay the completion of the projects.

