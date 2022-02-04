Kochi

Protest against KWA over potable water shortage

Ward members and the public in Cheranelloor panchayat led by T. J. Vinod, MLA, on Friday staged a protest at the office of the Superintendent Engineer, Kerala Water Authority, on Hospital Road here against the inordinate delay in resolving the drinking water shortage in the region.

Mr. Vinod alleged that the authority had failed to find a solution despite giving several assurances earlier. A release issued by the MLA said that the Superintendent Engineer assured that the laying of pipelines after including the project under the Jalajeevan Mission would be completed soon.

The MLA said that the agitation would be intensified if the authorities continued to delay the completion of the projects.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2022 11:42:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/protest-against-kwa-over-potable-water-shortage/article38379216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY