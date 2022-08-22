Protest against “illegal mud excavation”

It was being done under the garb of works authorised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove debris of demolished buildings

Special Correspondent KOCHI:
August 22, 2022 04:03 IST

Mud is being illegally excavated from plots that were surrendered for widening the Edappally-Moothakunnam NH 66 corridor into a 45-metre stretch. File Photo

Mud is being illegally excavated from plots that were surrendered for widening the Edappally-Moothakunnam NH 66 corridor into a 45-metre stretch, the Samyuktha Samara Samithi has alleged.

It was being done under the garb of works authorised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove debris of demolished buildings. The role of unscrupulous officials must be probed, especially since due compensation was being withheld from landowners who preferred to make use of the debris of their buildings, said Hashim Chendampilly, an office bearer of the Samithi.

Landowners had submitted complaints to NHAI officials and those in charge of land acquisition, demanding a probe and seeking permission for building owners to take possession of the debris of their houses and commercial structures demolished as part of the highway widening, he added.

