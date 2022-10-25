Protest against Governor on Sanskrit varsity campus

Ploy to implement Sangh Parivar agenda on campuses, say protesters

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 25, 2022 19:32 IST

Members of teachers, employees and students organisations affiliated to the Left Front staged a protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the main campus of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady on Tuesday.

They shouted slogans against Mr. Khan alleging that his directive asking the Vice Chancellors of nine universities to resign was a ploy to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda on campuses. The protesters termed the Chancellor’s move “undemocratic”.

The organisations that participated in the march included Association of Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University Teachers, Sanskrit University Employees Union, Students Federation of India, and the All India Students Federation.

