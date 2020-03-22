Protest against functioning of bars

The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG) has strongly objected to bars functioning as usual despite curbs imposed by the government on other activities.

No one knows what happens inside bars. They are jam-packed.

There are double the number of patrons on weekends and holidays.

A person with COVID-19 infection walking into a bar can cause havoc to public health. The outcome will be disastrous. All precautions that the general public are taking will be futile. The State government must close down all bars, said BKRG president S. Gopakumar.

No bar must be permitted to function if the objective is to contain the contagion, said Jose Dominic, a hotelier. “We are sitting on a deadly explosive powder keg, if the present laxness is allowed to continue, he added.