Protest against drinking water scarcity

It was held in view of continuing disruption of water supply in Nettur, Valanthakad island, and other areas in Maradu

July 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Elected representatives in Maradu Municipality staged a protest at the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Thripunithura on Monday against repeated disruption of drinking water supply in various places.

The protest was held in view of the continuing disruption of water supply in Nettur, Valanthakad island, and other areas in Maradu. A discussion involving MLA K. Babu, Anthony Asanparambil, municipal chairman, and senior officials of the KWA was held to resolve the issue after councillors from the Nettur area began protesting at the office in the morning.

The pumping was done using two motors in Pazhoor. The officials assured that a spare motor at the pump house will be used from Tuesday onwards to improve the water supply. A special arrangement was also made on Monday to provide drinking water in the affected areas, according to the chairman.

