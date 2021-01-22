Kochi

Protest against cycle track

The demarcation of space on the busy Park Avenue Road for a cycle track does not augur well for commuters on the corridor, the Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi has said.

K.S. Dileep Kumar, chairman of the samithi, said that over 90% of the land on either side of the stretch was owned by government agencies. A dedicated cycle track could have been created by acquiring a portion of the land. The ongoing work by CSML to carve out a cycle track was aimed at “hoodwinking” members of a Central team which would arrive in the city later this month, he said.

CSML officials said that bicyclists would be given preference on the cycle track, which had been marked, as part of efforts to promote non-motorised transport in the city.

