KochiKOCHI 26 June 2020 23:45 IST
Comments
Protest against attack on journalists
Updated: 26 June 2020 23:45 IST
The district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has registered its strong protest against the attack on reporters, including women, of Reporter channel.
Three reporters of the channel have filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police against their landlord by the name Shihab. The union has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the Women’s Commission.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kochi
Read more...