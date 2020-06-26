Protest against attack on journalists

KOCHI

26 June 2020 23:45 IST

The district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists has registered its strong protest against the attack on reporters, including women, of Reporter channel.

Three reporters of the channel have filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police against their landlord by the name Shihab. The union has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the Women’s Commission.

