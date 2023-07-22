Protest against atrocities on women in Manipur

July 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Women members of Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) in Kochi diocese protested against the violence being unleashed against women in Manipur. The protesting women organised a sit-in before Kerala State Electricity Board Limited office in Thoppumpady against what they described as diabolic events and attacks on women. Sindhu Justine, vice-president of KLCA presided at the protest meeting, said a statement here.

The Mothers’ Forum of the Syro-Malabar Church has condemned the incident in Manipur where two young women were raped and paraded naked in public. The news of the incident, heinous and inhuman as it is, comes when an ethnic strife in the State continues even after two-and-a-half months. The Chief Minister, who claimed several such incidents may have taken place, and the Prime Minister are silently approving these, alleged the Mothers’ Forum in a statement issued here.

The government must abandon its inertness as women are tortured and abused in Manipur, said Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Forum here. A statement issued by the bishops’ forum demanded that those who abused and brought shame on Indian women before the world should be taken to task. Chief Minister Biren Singh has not shown any willingness to act against the continuing violence and should resign from his position, Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council demanded. The inaction on the part of the governments has been such that the Supreme Court has warned it may be forced to intervene, the bishops added.

