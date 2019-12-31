Protest after KWA digs up recently tarred road

Irate residents took to protest on Monday after a trench dug by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) appeared overnight on the recently-tarred Thammanam-Ponnurunni road.

Residents and auto drivers stood in the trench near the Ponnurunni Railway Bridge to register their protest, and sought the intervention of the District Collector.

District Collector S. Suhas spoke to the protesters and called a meeting with Public Works Department (PWD) and KWA officials.

Mr. Suhas said that the trench would be closed by Tuesday night and the PWD would ensure another round of tarring.

A coordination meeting of the departments involved would be held every two weeks to discuss such projects, he said.

Officials admitted a lack of coordination and lapse in communication. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials implementing pipeline laying work under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) said that they learnt that tarring of the road was completed on Friday only when they arrived on the spot to begin pre-arranged trenching on Sunday. Permissions had been obtained from the PWD for trenching several roads from Vyttila onwards, the official said.

Pipeline laying remaining on a 10-metre stretch of the road had been put on hold by the Collector, the official said.

The AMRUT project involves laying 500 mm water pipelines from the water treatment plant at Maradu to the Thammanam pump house to improve supply. Pipelines had already been laid from the Ponnurunni overbridge to the pump house before work stopped in May anticipating the onset of the monsoon.

The trench was dug to test the pipeline and ensure there were no leaks, a KWA official said. A PWD official confirmed that the department was informed of the need for a test pit, along with several other permissions the KWA sought.

“The road had remained in a pathetic state for several months and was finally tarred after the High Court directive in November that roads dug up for pipeline laying must be repaired immediately. If the work had been done with some planning, this situation, and the waste of public money, could have been avoided,” said K. Vijayakumar of the Ponnurunni Residents’ Association.