‘Protect human life from conception’

KOCHI

10 August 2021 00:58 IST

Bishops point to alarming fall in Christian population

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church hierarchy in Kerala, has reiterated the Church’s stand that human life should be protected and respected from the moment of its conception.

The Bishops’ reiteration of its stand comes in the wake of recent public discourses on families and increase in birth rates being encouraged by the Church.

It was not logical to bring about a reduction in the population for the deficiencies of planning and development, the Bishops said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The statement comes after four days of deliberations by the council, held online, in which Bishops from across various rites of the Catholic Church participated.

The Bishops said it was a cause for worry when the population of Christians was coming down at an alarming level. Christians constituted 24.6% of the Kerala population in the 1950s but it had come down to 17.2% now, the Bishops said in their statement. The birth rate among Christians had come down to 1.8%, they said.

Fishers’ concerns

The council also appealed to the State government to consider urgently the problems facing people living in coastal areas.

Fishers and those engaged in related activities faced serious threats and the government must consider their troubles most urgently.

The prelates expressed sorrow at the death of Father Stan Swamy, who died in custody last month. The death of the Jesuit priest was a cause for worry for all those who believed in democracy, they said.

They also slammed the incident in which a Christian church was demolished in Delhi and called upon the government to ensure the freedom of worship for all communities.