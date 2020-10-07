Protect Chellanam from sea erosion, says KCBC

KOCHI

07 October 2020 01:16 IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has demanded that immediate action should be taken to protect the lives and property of the residents of the coastal village of Chellanam, which faced severe sea erosion.

A statement issued by the council, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, said that a people’s action plan had been submitted to the government on the measures that needed to be adopted. Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the KCBC, welcomed an announcement by the government that a comprehensive study on the problem of sea erosion between Fort Kochi and Chellanam would be carried out under the aegis of the National Institute of Ocean Technology.

At the same time, measures needed to be initiated to protect the coast from sea erosion in the immediate future.

Advertising

Advertising