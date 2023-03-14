Prostatic UroLift procedure performed on 51-year-old

March 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Doctors at Aster Medcity here successfully performed the Prostatic UroLift procedure on a 51-year-old Ernakulam native.

It is a non-invasive option that can offer relief to patients with prostate enlargement. The procedure involves insertion of small implants that lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue, opening up the blocked urethra and allowing for better urine flow.

It takes only a few hours to complete, with patients usually able to return home the same day, according to Sandeep Prabhakaran, senior consultant and programme director, laser endourology, Aster Medcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The procedure is expected to provide a long-term solution in the treatment of prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It offered a safe, effective and minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgery, he said.