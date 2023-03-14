HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prostatic UroLift procedure performed on 51-year-old

March 14, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Aster Medcity here successfully performed the Prostatic UroLift procedure on a 51-year-old Ernakulam native.

It is a non-invasive option that can offer relief to patients with prostate enlargement. The procedure involves insertion of small implants that lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue, opening up the blocked urethra and allowing for better urine flow.

It takes only a few hours to complete, with patients usually able to return home the same day, according to Sandeep Prabhakaran, senior consultant and programme director, laser endourology, Aster Medcity.

The procedure is expected to provide a long-term solution in the treatment of prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It offered a safe, effective and minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgery, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.