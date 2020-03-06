Prostate gland over 300 cc removed from patient

KOCHI

06 March 2020 01:17 IST

A large prostate gland having a volume of 324 cubic cm (cc) was removed from a 66-year-old patient, without any cut on the body, using laser technology called Holmium Laser known as HoLep, at a private hospital in the city.

‘First in State’

The procedure conducted at Renai Medicity for prostate enucleation was the first such in Kerala, claimed hospital authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

Due to the large size of the prostate, the patient was advised by many to undergo open transvesical prostatectomy that would require a cut on his abdomen. However, despite his distress for the past five years and frequent illness associated with the large prostate, Shamsudheen from Chavakkad was looking for an option that would cause less trauma.

When Sandeep Prabhakaran, head of urology, andrology and renal transplantation department at the hospital, after evaluations, offered the option of prostate surgery using HoLep that is done endoscopically without leaving any cut on the body, Shamsudheen could easily make up his mind. “I did feel afraid of the procedure,” he said at the press meet held on Wednesday, 15 days after he was discharged from hospital.

The method also had advantages such as near complete removal of prostate, less chances of recurrence and little loss of blood, said Dr. Prabhakaran. Urologists Yunus and Antony along with anaesthetist Abraham Cherian were part of the three-hour long surgery led by Dr. Prabhakaran.

The size of the gland is normally about 25 cc. The normal weight of the gland is about 11 gram, whereas the gland removed in the surgery weighed 179 gram.

Surgery for prostate is decided selectively if medications are not effective. Every patient required individual evaluation for the kind of treatment needed, said Dr. Prabhakaran.