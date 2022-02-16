Prosecutors appointed in Madhu murder case

The State government as appointed senior lawyer C. Rajendran as the Special Public Prosecutor in the murder case of tribesman Madhu of Attapady.

It has also appointed Rajesh M. Menon, a lawyer of Palakkad, as the Additional Special Public Prosecutor for the conduct of prosecution in the Special Court for trying the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Act Cases, Mannarkkad. A government order was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The appointment of new prosecutors was warranted as V.T. Raghunath, the earlier Special Public Prosecutor in the case, had expressed his inability to appear in the case on health grounds.

The absence of the Special Public Prosecutor in the court when the case was considered had invited criticism.