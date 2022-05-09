Prosecution seeks to send memory card for analysis again

‘Dileep viewed actor rape visuals several times’

The prosecution in the actor rape case has sought to send the memory card in the custody of the special court, which contains the visuals of the alleged rape, for forensic analysis once again.

Raising the demand in the court on Monday, Assistant Public Prosecutor K.B. Sunilkumar said the further investigation in the case had revealed that actor Dileep, the eighth accused, and his associates had viewed the visuals and shared them.

However, Special Judge Honey M. Varghese, who is considering the case, asked the prosecution to convince the court about the need for further analysis of the memory card since the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, had provided the answers for the same set of questions raised by the prosecution.

‘Insufficient explanation’

The FSL had provided four reports on the content of the card. Yet, the prosecution was seeking another report on the same set of questions. The explanation provided by the prosecution for sending the card again for analysis was insufficient, the court noted.

The lab had reported that the visuals were first recorded in the memory card on February 17, 2017. The entire files and file properties in the memory card were retrieved and a report was given the same year. The lab had also reported that the card was not accessed since December 13, 2018. A forensic expert from the lab had also made a sworn deposition before the court that the hash value of the memory card, an indication regarding the date of access of the card, had not changed since the day, the court pointed out.

As the prosecution insisted on sending the card for analysis by arguing that the actor had viewed the memory card several times, the court pointed out that he had viewed the contents of the card several times at the Magistrate Court, Angamaly, where the case was first considered and later at the special court on instructions from the Supreme Court. All the accused in the case along with their lawyers had also viewed it several times as part of the court proceedings, the judge noted.

Copy of visuals

The court sought to know whether the prosecution intended to say that the accused had accessed the memory card, which was in its safe custody. A copy of the visuals was also available with the Investigation Officer in the case, the court pointed out.

The prosecution, which replied in the negative to the query from the court, argued that an investigation on how Dileep was able to view the visuals had to be carried out.

The lawyers of Dileep filed a written objection to the plea of the prosecution to withdraw the bail granted to the actor. The court posted the case for Thursday.