Prosecution relying on fabricated proofs: Dileep’s lawyer

Hearing on plea to cancel actor’s bail

The prosecution was relying on fabricated documents to prove its allegation that actor Dileep violated the bail conditions, alleged the lawyers of the actor.

Opposing the prosecution plea to cancel the bail granted to Dileep at the Special Court, his lawyer B. Raman Pillai argued that the sound clips pertaining to the alleged conversations involving Dileep and some of his relatives that were found in a pen drive could be fabricated ones. Though the prosecution had submitted the pen drive for forensic examination some five months ago, the report could not be obtained till date. At the same time forensic reports of all other gadgets that were submitted later were obtained, he submitted.

‘No bid to influence’

No witnesses in the case have ever stated in their sworn statements or depositions that Dileep had tried to influence them to change their statements. Moreover, Dileep was in jail during the period in which he was alleged to have influenced the witnesses, he argued.

The defence lawyers will conclude their arguments shortly followed by the prosecution’s reply.

At the same time the Special Court asked the prosecution why it was not informed about the arraignment and arrest of Sarath, a friend of Dileep, as an additional accused in the case. Sarath, who was arrested three weeks ago, was released on bail.

The prosecution replied that the details of the arrest were reported to the magistrate court, Angamaly, and the information will be submitted to the Special Court shortly. The Special Judge noted that she should have been informed about the addition to the list of accused. Sarath has been arraigned as the 10th accused in the case.

The prosecution stated that it had not raised any complaints about the Special Court trying the case regarding the changed hash value of the memory card in which the alleged rape was recorded. However, the change of hash value of the card while it was in the custody of two other courts needs to be probed, it contended.

The court posted the trial of the rape case to July 16 after the prosecution informed that the Kerala High Court had allowed police time till July 15 to complete the further investigation. The case regarding the cancellation of bail was posted for June 14.