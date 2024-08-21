Prosecution produces case diary in Vadakara communal screenshot case

The prosecution on Wednesday produced the case diary related to the two cases registered in connection with the circulation of fake ‘Kafir’ screenshot on social media on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara.

When the petition filed by P.K. Muhammed Khasim, a leader of the Muslim Youth League (MYL), seeking a fair investigation into the cases came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the investigation was on the right track, and that the involvement of the petitioner could not be ruled out now. He also submitted that the police had sought the petitioner’s Facebook account details used from nine phone numbers. However, Meta is yet to respond to the police request.

Mohammed Shah, counsel for Mr. Khasim, submitted that the petitioner was the real victim in the case as the fake screenshot was fabricated in his name. The police had failed to incorporate in the first information report (FIR) the offences under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code for committing forgery, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, and harming his reputation. This was a serious lapse on the part of the police. Besides, the police had not yet arrested those who were still circulating the fake screenshots on social media, the counsel said.

