Prosecution objects bail to accused in the death of law student

KOCHI:

27 November 2021 14:57 IST

The bail plea filed by the accused in the death of young law student Mofia Praveen was strongly objected to by the prosecution in the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday.

The police custody of the investigation team is necessary as the investigation team has to examine the house and surroundings of the accused in their presence while their mobile phones and documents regarding the marriage between the first accused and the victim also need to be recovered, the prosecution stated in objection of their bail.

Mohammed Suhail, 27, the victim’s husband, Rukhiya Yousuf, 55, his mother, and father Yousuf, 63, were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. They were arrested for charges under IPC Section 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The report submitted by the investigation officer, DySP of the district crime branch, paints a damning indictment of the accused,. It said that the accused had physically and mentally harassed the victim demanding more dowry following which she filed a petition at Aluva East police station. Reconciliation meeting at the police station to resolve the dispute proved a failure and the complainant provoked by her husband slapped him on the face.

The couple who got married in April this year in the presence of their families lived together for four months during the course of which the victim was allegedly harassed with demand to get her parents to deliver more gold ornaments and purchase a plot, the report said.

A demand was also made for ₹40 lakh for business purposes. The first accused then mentally harassed the victim by sending a registered notice pronouncing the first talaq on October 28.

The husband’s mother allegedly treated her like a maid while the father accused her of being mentally unstable and filed a letter for divorce in the mosque, the report said. Despair and dejected, the victim ended her life by hanging at her house at Edayapuram sometime between 12 noon and 6 pm on November 22.