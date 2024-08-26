Prosecution cannot be allowed based on probe officer’s sense of smell, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has posed a rather weird legal question whether criminal proceedings can be initiated against a person accused of consuming narcotic drugs based on an investigation officer’s olfactory capabilities.

The police registered a case under Section 27(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against Ibnu Shijil of Palakkad on charge of consuming ganja. The allegation of the prosecution is that on January 3, 2013, he was found sitting on a rock near the Malampuzha dam, smoking a cigarette. When the police approached him, he threw the cigarette into the dam. However, since the police smelled ganja in his breath, a case was registered. After investigation, a final report was filed alleging that the accused had consumed ganja.

Petitioner’s stance

Shijil, in his petition challenging the registration of crime, argued that the alleged consumption of the drug is not supported by proof. The smell of ganja caught by the officer is not proof enough to file a case against him. In the absence of a forensic examination about what was consumed, he cannot be proceeded against, the petitioner said.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, while quashing the criminal case recently against the petitioner, observed that if a person is permitted to be prosecuted on the basis of smell from his breath, it can lead to anomalous situations where the investigating officers would be able to arraign any person as an accused in an NDPS offence.

The court added that olfactory abilities of a person can at the most trigger suspicion. The odorant receptor genes play a vital role in our sense of smell and as the ability of the gene is subjective, reliance upon such an identification cannot be conclusive. Sensory perception of human beings is not standardised and therefore that ability cannot be a substitute for proof.

‘Not acceptable evidence’

Identifying the nature of the contraband on the basis of smell, that too, from the breath of a person cannot be acceptable evidence to justify a criminal prosecution. It could be the basis for suspicion, but certainly not the sole basis for prosecution. The prosecution against the petitioner is an abuse of the court’s process and must be interfered with.