Proposed Ring Road in Kochi may cover 100-km distance

July 03, 2022 21:38 IST

Developments in the region and emerging travel requirements to be taken into account

The 64-km Ring Road that had been proposed over a decade ago by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is likely to be extended to cover a 100-km distance, considering the developments that have taken place over the years, and the emerging travel requirements in the Greater Kochi region, it is learnt.

Earlier this year, the GCDA had expressed its willingness to revisit the project. Efforts are under way to include it in the State’s five-year plan proposals as a GCDA project and to source funds. Even as the alignment for the proposed 100-km Ring Road for Kochi has not been fixed, it is estimated that 50 km of the corridor will pass through highways maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the city suburbs, said sources.

NGOs such as Social Welfare Action Alliance Society had cited how the ecological impact of the first phase of the Ring Road that had been mooted from Chatiath Road could be reduced, if the massive amount of slush, sand and debris that had accumulated since 2009 at the temporary bund built as part of the rail link to the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal, was used to reclaim a portion of the backwaters in the region. The 780-metre bund, that has since been causing flooding in Kalamassery and nearby municipalities, is set to be demolished.