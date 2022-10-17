Proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya project caught in red tape

The site for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thengode in Thrikkakara. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The proposed establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at Thengode in Thrikkakara Municipality is hanging in the balance.

The process of handing over land after necessary clearances for constructing the school building has not picked up as expected. The Centre had sanctioned a KV for Kerala in 2019 along with 28 other schools in 16 States. However, the project has not become a reality after being caught in red tape. The Municipality has identified nearly eight acres at Thengode for the project. Around five acres are required for the purpose.

Maintaining that she would meet the Revenue Minister next week to expedite the project, Uma Thomas, MLA representing Thrikkakara, said the government had to give its nod for handing over the land for the project. The Revenue department had clarified that there were no hurdles in the land conversion process. A portion of the land had been earmarked as wetland, and it would be retained as such, she said.

Ms. Thomas said the KV authorities were satisfied with the land identified for the project. “But we have to complete all formalities before they officially start working on the project,” she added.

Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the municipal council had approved ₹4.5 crore towards levelling land. “The district administration had asked us to initiate steps to acquire private land for road access to the site. We are confident that it will not be a herculean task,” she added.

The Chairperson said classes could be started on a temporary basis at the industrial park set up by the civic body at Valiyattumugalil in Kuzhikkala near the project site. Incidentally, the project was inaugurated in 2009. The building has basic infrastructure facilities to hold sessions for standards 1 to 5 in the initial phase.