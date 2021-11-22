Proposals for improving standards of sanctuary under Govt. consideration

Thattekaattile Penkilikal, written by Peter Palakkuzhi, released

Wildlife sanctuaries should evolve as the centres of environmental protection, said Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran.

Speaking after releasing the book Thattekaattile Penkilikal, authored by Peter Palakkuzhi, at Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary on Sunday, Mr. Saseendran said proposals for improving the standards of Thattekad Bird Sanctuary was under the consideration of the government. He also planted a sapling at the sanctuary. T.J. Vinod, MLA; K. Sukumaran and T.P. Sankaran Kutty Nair, president and secretary of the Indian Society of Authors; and G.K. Pillai, president, Kerala Sahithya Vedi, were among those who attended.